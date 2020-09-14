The Lincoln County Agricultural Society board set its budget for the coming year, restructured its organizational lineup and discussed some future projects Monday night.
And it was all done in about an hour during the board’s meeting at the Agricultural Activities Building on the fairgrounds.
The board, which operates Lincoln County’s annual fair in July, will cut its budget by 8.3% for 2020-21 over the previous fiscal year’s amount.
The projected spending for 2020-21 will total $9.62 million.
Next year’s property tax request will be 3.5% higher than in 2019-20, rising from $347,067 to $359,214. The ag society’s tax rate would rise from just under 0.7 cents to 0.71 cents per $100 of taxable value — a 2.6% increase.
One area highlighted by Missy Kramer, a certified accountant who works for the ag society, was the $9.57 million that is budgeted to be spent in the coming year as the ag society has the hope of constructing an additional building at the fairgrounds with an indoor arena and classroom/expo space.
“We obviously don’t expect that to happen unless you get the building fund going with loans or whatever you do with that,” Kramer said.
Just because the budget says $9.57 million will be spent this coming year, “doesn’t mean that you are. It is going to depend on your loans and grants and everything else you can do along with the architectural costs.”
“There isn’t a likelihood that you spend the total amount in the first year instead of over a couple,” Kramer said, “but we like to budget the whole thing just in the off chance you do spend the whole amount.”
In other meeting highlights:
» Brent Roggow was elected as the fair board president over Booker Boyer in the third round of votes.
Roggow takes over for Garrett Koester, who stepped down as he ended his third three-year term in the position.
James Vanarsdall and Marlena Sheets were elected as vice president and treasurer, respectively. Mindy Ebmeier retained her position as secretary.
Sheets, Lisa Citta and Erica Harder were all re-elected to the board, joined by two newcomers — Dan Krupicka and Lori Lucas.
» David Craft, the first-year promoter of the Lincoln County Raceway, discussed the possibility of streaming races in the future.
The raceway is located on the fairgrounds at 5051 Rodeo Road.
“There was a lot of demand this year to try and televise the races,” Craft told the board members. “We would partner with some folks that could give us a media outlet, but obviously not only would we need the Wi-Fi services that we provide (at the track) but we would need a hard line in order to broadcast.”
Craft said since he did not have all the details of how the service might work, it was too early to have a conversation with the fair board now.
“I would like to at least to start to think about it,” Craft said. “I think there is a lot of things that we could do with (the services) and televising events (at the fairgrounds).”
