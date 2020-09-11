The loss of revenue from a patron-free Lincoln County Fair this summer is having an expected residual economic impact.
The board of the Lincoln County Agricultural Society, which operates the fair, will touch on the financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic during its annual public meeting and budget hearing Monday night.
The fair board would cut its budget by 8.3% compared with the nearly $10.5 million it approved for the last fiscal year. The projected spending for 2020-21 would total $9.62 million.
Next year’s property tax request would be 3.5% higher than in 2019-20, rising from $347,067 to $359,214. The ag society’s tax rate would rise from just under 0.7 cents to 0.71 cents per $100 of taxable value — a 2.6% increase.
In addition, five board members will be elected during the 7:30 p.m. meeting at the Agricultural Activities Building on the county fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.
Those interested in being a board member need to be a registered Lincoln County voter to be eligible.
Fair board President Garrett Koester said past revenue from the six-day fair in July has ranged between $30,000 and $40,000 annually.
Those funds were not received this year, he said, since the event was closed to the public because of the pandemic.
No vendors or entertainment was allowed for the fair, which consisted only of 4-H and FFA livestock and exhibition competitions.
Koester said the fair board had been planning to construct an additional building at the fairgrounds with an indoor arena and classroom/expo space.
Board members had planned to present a proposal to Lincoln County commissioners in March, but COVID-19 derailed that pitch, he said.
“Right now (the plans) are on hold, kind of like how everything in the world seems to be,” said Koester, who is completing his third three-year term.
“We are just waiting to see how things shake out with this pandemic we are in.”
