Lincoln County Agricultural Society to unveil plans for new indoor facility

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society is hosting a project unveiling and open house Thursday at the Fairgrounds Ag Activities Building. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour.

The Ag Society is planning a new indoor facility that will have multiple purposes centered on ag-related events. The arena will have a large dirt floor with stalls for animals, as well as classrooms for training in agriculture disciplines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project kickoff will feature a light dinner and drinks, as well as a silent auction.

Featured items for the auction are a two-day large loader rental from Murphy Tractor & Equipment, estimated value $2,600; one-day rental (upon availability) of the Ag Activities Building at the fairgrounds, estimated value $550; and one-day rental (upon availability) of Centennial Hall at the fairgrounds, estimated value $400.

Baskets and donated items from the community also will be available for bids.

For more information, call 308-534-8191.