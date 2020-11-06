Lincoln County area officials plead for public to be cautious as virus spreads

By Susan Szuchsusan.szuch@nptelegraph.comCOVID-19 cases have been increasing “for the past several weeks with no signs of stopping,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, West Central District Health Department executive director, during an urgent community update meeting Friday night.The WCDHD area is currently seeing 908 cases per million people, nearly double the state average of 493 cases per million, according to Vanderheiden. In addition to staggering numbers, the health department has also been seeing outbreaks related to facilities and outbreaks related to gatherings, as well as a decrease in cooperation from the community.Hospitals across Nebraska are struggling so much that the state has established a transfer hotline to get patients the care they need. Sometimes, that help may be far away.“When we have a patient in our ER who we don’t have accommodations for, we call that hotline, and that patient is placed in a facility that has bed availability with nursing care,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health CEO.While they try to ensure patients stay close to home, that’s not always feasible to get patients the best treatment.“We’re really in a crisis here with the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients,” McNea said.For GPH, the number of beds available isn’t the issue — it’s whether they have enough nurses to give quality care for patients.Nationally, 25% of nurses are leaving positions at hospitals, and the agency staff that would normally be used to fill in those gaps aren’t available due to great demand. Even with professional and ancillary staff helping to handle procedures that don’t need licenses, intensive care unit nurses at GPH are handling three or four patients each, as opposed to the normal one to two patients per nurse.“It creates an unsafe environment and it also discourages that nurse,” McNea said, “and adds to that mental load of frustration when they don’t have enough staff to take care of the patient.”While patients are still being taken care of, they may have to wait longer to see the nurse or the basic duties might take longer to perform.If people want to receive the care they’re used to, McNea said, they need to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.“It’s extremely important that you realize the more we get together in groups and attend events, the more pressure it puts on the nursing staff,” he said. “As I’ve shared earlier with the community, we’re at a point now — like we predicted — that coming to the hospital and getting the kind of care you’re used to, being able to stay in North Platte, having a good nurse-to-patient ratio, is not in the books right now. We’ve gone beyond that point.”