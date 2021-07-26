Lincoln County assessor presents three-year plan for residential, commercial and agriculture properties

The Lincoln County Assessor’s Office moved to new software in January and is in the process of updating property and land assessments in the new system.

On Monday, County Assessor Julie Stenger and Charity Farley, lead appraiser, gave the Lincoln County commissioners a three-year plan update.

“We are required by state statute to physically review and inspect all the properties within Lincoln County at least every six years,” Stenger said. “This is the next three-year plan for residential, commercial and agriculture properties.”

Farley said the plan for 2022 is to assess all the commercial properties within North Platte.

“That will all be reassessed and put onto our new CAMA (computer assisted mass appraisal) system using Vanguard,” the new software provider, Farley said. “Then for 2023, it will be the north side residential, and in 2024 we’ll do the south side of North Platte residential.” Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked if the reassessment of commercial property in 2022 would be only in North Platte.

“Yes, we did all the villages and rural and suburban commercial last year,” Farley said.

Stenger said Farley would be looking at land values for commercial properties as well.