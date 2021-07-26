Lincoln County assessor presents three-year plan for residential, commercial and agriculture properties

The Lincoln County Assessor’s Office moved to new software in January and is in the process of updating property and land assessments in the new system.
On Monday, County Assessor Julie Stenger and Charity Farley, lead appraiser, gave the Lincoln County commissioners a three-year plan update.
“We are required by state statute to physically review and inspect all the properties within Lincoln County at least every six years,” Stenger said. “This is the next three-year plan for residential, commercial and agriculture properties.”
Farley said the plan for 2022 is to assess all the commercial properties within North Platte.
“That will all be reassessed and put onto our new CAMA (computer assisted mass appraisal) system using Vanguard,” the new software provider, Farley said. “Then for 2023, it will be the north side residential, and in 2024 we’ll do the south side of North Platte residential.” Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked if the reassessment of commercial property in 2022 would be only in North Platte.
“Yes, we did all the villages and rural and suburban commercial last year,” Farley said.
Stenger said Farley would be looking at land values for commercial properties as well.
“She will be doing a land study and probably working with the Vanguard appraisal system like we did with the rural residential to help build our new land models in our new Vanguard system,” Stenger said. “We will be doing that as well with the residential review in 2023-24 inside North Platte, the north side and south side.”
The county also will look at residential land, Stenger said, and update that information in the Vanguard system.
“(The appraisers are) going to be really busy the next couple of years,” she said.
After the 2023-24 review, Farley said, the county will all be converted to the Vanguard system.
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers reported that his department participated in at least six National Weather Service weather briefing conference calls regarding severe weather events during the quarter.
“We had several severe thunderstorms, some tornadoes and a wildfire this quarter,” Myers said.
He said the department has been working with NEMA and FEMA on the March 2019 bomb cyclone disaster relief that is being concluded by NEMA.
“State portions for this disaster have been received, and we are waiting on the Lincoln County Roads administration costs of $10,148.37 as well,” Myers said. “The City of North Platte portion is now closed. There has also been an announcement from FEMA that the federal share will increase to 90% instead of 75% for this disaster.”
Myers said additional funds will be coming for both the city of North Platte and Lincoln County as soon as procedures for payment are determined. He said amounts are currently unknown.
In other action, the board:
» Authorized the chairman to sign the special designated liquor license application submitted by La Casa Del Rios for a class reunion Aug. 7 at Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the special designated liquor license application submitted by Callaway Market for a reception Aug. 21 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building.
