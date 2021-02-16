Lincoln County Attorney reduces amount county owes UNMC for medical costs

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday applauded the work County Attorney Rebecca Harling did in reducing some medical bill costs to the county.

The bills were for James Mitchell, who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy last February when he attempted to escape arrest.

“In June of 2020, I had pulled together all the bills from UNMC physicians service as well as UNMC for James Mitchell’s hospital bills from a February incident,” Harling said at Monday’s County Board meeting. “From June on, our insurance carrier and their attorney were supposed to be dealing with UNMC to talk about an agreement to a lesser amount. That never happened.”

At the Feb. 8 meeting, the commissioners authorized Harling to work with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to deal with the bills.

“I immediately after our meeting emailed UNMC’s billing department, and they and I and Tyler (Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer) talked back and forth over the next couple of days,” Harling said. “First thing they told me is $231,000 of the bill had already been sent to collections at ACS (Accredited Collection Services) in Omaha.”

The remaining amount owed to UNMC was $114,122.83, Harling said.