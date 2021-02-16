Lincoln County Attorney reduces amount county owes UNMC for medical costs

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday applauded the work County Attorney Rebecca Harling did in reducing some medical bill costs to the county.
The bills were for James Mitchell, who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy last February when he attempted to escape arrest.
“In June of 2020, I had pulled together all the bills from UNMC physicians service as well as UNMC for James Mitchell’s hospital bills from a February incident,” Harling said at Monday’s County Board meeting. “From June on, our insurance carrier and their attorney were supposed to be dealing with UNMC to talk about an agreement to a lesser amount. That never happened.”
At the Feb. 8 meeting, the commissioners authorized Harling to work with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to deal with the bills.
“I immediately after our meeting emailed UNMC’s billing department, and they and I and Tyler (Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer) talked back and forth over the next couple of days,” Harling said. “First thing they told me is $231,000 of the bill had already been sent to collections at ACS (Accredited Collection Services) in Omaha.”
The remaining amount owed to UNMC was $114,122.83, Harling said.
“Tyler and I emailed back and forth with them and we were easily able to get the billing department on the phone and email,” Harling said. “Within the day, we had agreed to pay $82,000, down from $114,122.83.”
On Monday, the board authorized Harling to meet with ACS to come to an agreement on the $231,056.41. Harling said hopefully something can be worked out.
In other action, the board rejected submitted bids for a tractor and a flex-wing mower at Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell’s recommendation.
She said the bids were too far apart and the specifications would be comparing apples to oranges. The bid will be opened again to see if there are more companies that can offer better choices, O’Dell said.
The commissioners also set 10 a.m. March 15 to receive bids for the Lincoln County Courthouse second- and third-floor remodeling project.
