Lincoln County Board appoints Bradley Nelson to Veterans Service Committee

The Lincoln County Commissioners approved the appointment of Bradley Nelson to the Veterans Service Committee at Monday’s meeting.

The appointment will fill a vacancy that ends in June.

Mick Margritz of Hershey presented a request to the board for help in resolving a drainage issue adjacent to his property along Parkway Road northeast of Hershey.

Margritz said the village of Hershey has resolved drainage problems coming out of the village onto his property, but more work needs to be done with a Lincoln County drainage ditch section.

“The weeds get so tall in that ditch it blocks the flow of the water trying to leave my property to get to the (county) drainage district,” Margritz said.

The county portion of the ditch is between 200 to 300 yards. Margritz said he has asked several times for it to be cleaned out, but nothing has been done.

The request was not an action item, but the commissioners assured Margritz the situation would be looked into.

The board authorized Chris Bruns, chairman, to sign the county lottery license renewal application from 2022-24.

The board tabled action on additional funding for the Midwest Nebraska Problem Solving Court-Drug Court for defense counsel.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.