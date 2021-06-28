Lincoln County board hears detention center's need for new flooring and makes strides toward Sutherland bridge project

The Lincoln County Detention Center needs new flooring because of damage caused by the renovation project and just years of wear and tear.
That’s the message that the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners received during their regular meeting Monday morning.
Both Sheriff Jerome Kramer and County maintenance employee Booker Boyer pitched the prospect of replacing the flooring with vinyl plank panels. The project would be 5,254 square feet with an initial quoted price of $8 a foot.
The board gave Kramer the go-ahead to receive firm quotes for the work.
Kramer said carpeting is another option but not the most viable given that it would be “impossible to keep sanitary.”
“We could possibly eliminate some rooms (in the detention center) if we don’t want to do the whole thing,” Kramer said about the tiling work. “There is just a lot of sense to be made to cover everything and roll on, but it’s obviously money.”
Kramer said that while the detention center is only a decade old, the flooring has the equivalent of “40 years of use” given the 24/7 foot traffic.
Boyer said there have been issues with the kitchen flooring.
“It’s actually bubbled up and the coat is coming off of it in spots,” Boyer told board members. “It’s just not a very good product that is in there.”
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said some of the flooring was inadvertently damaged during the renovations and needs to be replaced.
“That still doesn’t eliminate the fact that you have 11-year-old tile sitting in some areas, and then where the construction areas butt up against it, we are putting in new tile,” Woodruff said. “It is going to look pretty patched up.
“We’re not building the Taj Mahal over there, but my position is that this needs to be as pleasing to the employees as possible as well as functional.”
Also on Monday, the board signed an agreement with Gary Trego for temporary and permanent easements as part of the Sutherland State Aid Bridge replacement project.
Trego owns property just north of North Prairie Trace Road, where construction of the new bridge is scheduled to begin this fall, according to County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell.
She said it was the first of three easement agreements with individuals that will come before the board before the work begins.
The current narrow bridge, located just over four miles north of Sutherland, was one of 17 multiple-span concrete arch bridges built under Nebraska’s state-aid program between the 1910s and ’20s.
The Sutherland bridge, which is 795 feet long and 16 feet wide, is the only one of that group that has not been destroyed or altered since.
The board also entered into an agreement with Unico Group to provide consultation services in the search for an insurance agent for the county. Commissioner Christopher Bruns said it’s been roughly 15 years since the board has looked at competitive bids for an insurance carrier.
The Lincoln-based Unico Group will receive $10,000 for its assistance. The goal is for the county to have a broker before the end of the year.
In other action, the board:
» Approved a contract with the Omaha-based firm Election Systems & Software for Balotar hardware and software. The initial county cost is $18,130.
The system will automate and streamline ballot production and allow for on-demand ballot printing for individual voters.
» Approved vehicle tax exemptions on three applications. Two were for American Red Cross vehicles — 2019 and 2018 Dodge vans. The other vehicle was a 2004 Ford van that the First Baptist Church in Maxwell uses.
» Approved the late filing of a tax exemption application by the Hebrew Torah Center. The center moved to 315 E. Fifth St. in December and missed the letter about the annual paperwork needed to file for tax-exempt status.
The center will have to pay $600 in late fees — $100 per month.
Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.
