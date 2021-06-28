Lincoln County board hears detention center's need for new flooring and makes strides toward Sutherland bridge project

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said some of the flooring was inadvertently damaged during the renovations and needs to be replaced.

“That still doesn’t eliminate the fact that you have 11-year-old tile sitting in some areas, and then where the construction areas butt up against it, we are putting in new tile,” Woodruff said. “It is going to look pretty patched up.

“We’re not building the Taj Mahal over there, but my position is that this needs to be as pleasing to the employees as possible as well as functional.”

Also on Monday, the board signed an agreement with Gary Trego for temporary and permanent easements as part of the Sutherland State Aid Bridge replacement project.

Trego owns property just north of North Prairie Trace Road, where construction of the new bridge is scheduled to begin this fall, according to County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell.

She said it was the first of three easement agreements with individuals that will come before the board before the work begins.

The current narrow bridge, located just over four miles north of Sutherland, was one of 17 multiple-span concrete arch bridges built under Nebraska’s state-aid program between the 1910s and ’20s.