Lincoln County Board meeting to hear county assessor's plans for updating taxable values

Monday’s Lincoln County Board meeting will feature County Assessor Julie Stenger’s annual presentation of her office’s plans for updating countywide taxable values.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Stenger will review the 2021 version of the Assessor’s Office “plan of assessment,” which details which areas of the county will be next in line for general reviews by her appraisers.

State law requires that every property in a county be physically inspected at least once every six years. Taxable values also are updated when significant improvements to properties are made.

Commercial properties inside North Platte will be reviewed in 2022, Stenger said in June. Homes north of the Union Pacific tracks are set for updates in 2023 and those south of the tracks in 2024.

In other business, commissioners will:

» Hold an executive session at 10 a.m. to review collective bargaining negotiations with the county’s employee unions.