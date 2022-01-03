Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approve courthouse bathroom renovation changes

The Lincoln County commissioners approved change orders Monday for the Lincoln County Courthouse second- and third-floor bathroom remodeling.
Commissioner Micaela Wuehler indicated the changes would create a longer-lasting result. The additional cost would be $15,900.
“I think we all realize the value of doing a job right,” Wuehler said. “It’s hard when you’re working in a 100-year-old building. You don’t always know what’s behind walls when you start tearing things out.”
Dowhower Construction said it had run into some areas of the walls that were uneven.
“Initially we thought with some small adjustments that we could correct that,” Wuehler said. “Mark Luttrell (of Dowhower) said once the walls were removed, the variation was so great that it could not be corrected with small adjustments to the wall. It needed to be reframed properly.”
Wuehler said although the cost will be a little higher up front, it will save the county money in the long run.
“If we don’t do it right while we’re in there working on it now, there’s going to be cracking,” Wuehler said. “It’s just best to do it up front.”
The board discussed recommendations on elected officials’ salaries from the Nebraska Association of County Officials. State statute requires the commissioners to set the salaries every four years.
NACO recommended the base salary of $66,000 be increased to between a minimum of about $73,920 and a maximum of about $94,000.
“If we took their recommendation to move our base salary for our elected officials up to that number, the percentage would be about 12%,” Chairman Kent Weems said.
Weems said the board previously has set a value for each office and then added a percentage to the base salary depending on the duties performed by each. Currently the officials receive an annual cost-of-living increase.
Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer told the board the resolution has to be specific concerning the salaries, which will cover the years from January 2023 to January 2027.
“There has to be a built-in escalation (of salaries),” Volkmer said. “The values have to be spelled out in the resolution.”
The agenda item was for discussion only and no action was taken at Monday’s meeting. The board asked Volkmer to draft a resolution that would meet the statutory requirements.
The board will make adjustments as needed and vote on the resolution at the Jan. 10 meeting. The deadline for passing the resolution is Jan. 15.
Highway Superintendent, Carla O’Dell gave a report on the projects that were completed in 2021.
She said there were several overlay projects including the roads at Lake Maloney; the county portion of the entrance to Fairway Estates; and Eshelman Road from Hall School Road north.
Every year, she said, her department adds a couple of bridge replacement projects.
“We started several years ago with approximately 140 of those old wooden bridges and we’re down to 18 now,” O’Dell said. “Some of those old wooden bridges were just about ready to cave in.”
O’Dell thanked the commissioners for allowing her department to purchase the equipment needed to maintain the county roads.
Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Chris Bruns were both absent from Monday’s meeting.
