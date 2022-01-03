Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approve courthouse bathroom renovation changes

The Lincoln County commissioners approved change orders Monday for the Lincoln County Courthouse second- and third-floor bathroom remodeling.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler indicated the changes would create a longer-lasting result. The additional cost would be $15,900.

“I think we all realize the value of doing a job right,” Wuehler said. “It’s hard when you’re working in a 100-year-old building. You don’t always know what’s behind walls when you start tearing things out.”

Dowhower Construction said it had run into some areas of the walls that were uneven.

“Initially we thought with some small adjustments that we could correct that,” Wuehler said. “Mark Luttrell (of Dowhower) said once the walls were removed, the variation was so great that it could not be corrected with small adjustments to the wall. It needed to be reframed properly.”

Wuehler said although the cost will be a little higher up front, it will save the county money in the long run.

“If we don’t do it right while we’re in there working on it now, there’s going to be cracking,” Wuehler said. “It’s just best to do it up front.”