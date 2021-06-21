Lincoln County board of commissioners OK purchase of ballot system

“How it works is you (the county) would purchase a printer from us and a laptop,” Frison said. “We load what’s called our Balotar software onto that laptop. It is not connected to the internet; it’s not connected to your county network.”

The software will allow Rossell’s office to look up the ballot requested and print it on demand for a particular voter.

“It’s a very simple software program and it’s just an extension from voter registration,” Frison said. “All that information that’s going to be in the software is going to come directly from your voter registration system.”

Frison said another benefit of the system is having full control over ballot printing.

“You’ll never be in a situation where you will run out of ballots,” Frison said.

She said it’s difficult to know how many ballots to order under the current system. To avoid running out of ballots, many unused ballots are wasted.

“So, Becky (Rossell), with the uniqueness and varied ballots,” Chairman Kent Weems said, “this is a way to expedite that process where you have so many different districts and wards, school zones, fire districts and on and on.”