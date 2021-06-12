 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to consider bids for a body scanner at the Detention Center
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to consider bids for a body scanner at the Detention Center

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid on a body scanner for the Lincoln County Detention Center at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

The board will discuss and consider setting a date to receive bids on the North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail.

The commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider informal bids for updates to County Court.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign Change Order No. 5 for the Lincoln County Jail addition/remodel project.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a letter discontinuing payroll deductions with Aflac.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a contract with Shelco Asphalt and Paving for overlay at Fairway Estates entrance.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a rental agreement with Titan Machinery for a skid steer for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Consider adoption of resolution transferring budget authority from a miscellaneous general budget line item to advertising, insurance and bond budget line item in the amount of $10,000 and county retirement budget line item in the amount of $10,000.

» Consider an interlocal agreement with Village of Sutherland for overlay of Pioneer Trace Road and North Prairie Trace Road.

As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will consider a letter submitted by Hebrew Torah Center requesting a waiver so the county assessor can review the late filing of tax exemption application on real estate.

