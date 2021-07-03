 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to discuss North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail bids Tuesday
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to discuss North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail bids Tuesday

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid for the North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail at Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The courthouse is closed Monday in observance of July 4.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider special designated liquor license application submitted by Feather River Vineyard for a ceremony at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Park picnic area on July 31.

» Consider a special designated liquor license application submitted by Pal’s Brewing Company for a ceremony at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Park on July 31.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by Adam Steffes Farm.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a letter of engagement with McChesney Martin Sagehorn PC for 2021-22 budget services.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a letter of understanding with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for audit services.

As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider property valuation protests.

