Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to discuss North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail bids Tuesday

The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid for the North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail at Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The courthouse is closed Monday in observance of July 4.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor license application submitted by Feather River Vineyard for a ceremony at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Park picnic area on July 31.
» Consider a special designated liquor license application submitted by Pal’s Brewing Company for a ceremony at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Park on July 31.
» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by Adam Steffes Farm.
» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a letter of engagement with McChesney Martin Sagehorn PC for 2021-22 budget services.
» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a letter of understanding with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for audit services.
As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will:
» Discuss and consider property valuation protests.