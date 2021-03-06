 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will discuss redistricting process
Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss the redistricting process after the 2020 Census at Monday’s meeting.

In other action, the board will:

» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor permit by the Prairie Arts Center for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on April 3.

» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign Form 35K for the Nebraska City/County Lottery Annual Report.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign the Federal Grant Sub-Recipient Audit Acknowledgment Form for the VOCA grant.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Companies Inc.

Acting as the Board of Equalization, the board will consider approving:

» Late filings on permissive exemption applications on personal property, Form 451, by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and Father Flanagan’s Boys Home.

» New permissive exemption applications, Form 451, filed by North Platte Baptist Church and BarWD Ranch Institute for Ranch Management.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

