Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will discuss redistricting process

The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss the redistricting process after the 2020 Census at Monday’s meeting.

In other action, the board will:

» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor permit by the Prairie Arts Center for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on April 3.

» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign Form 35K for the Nebraska City/County Lottery Annual Report.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign the Federal Grant Sub-Recipient Audit Acknowledgment Form for the VOCA grant.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Companies Inc.

Acting as the Board of Equalization, the board will consider approving:

» Late filings on permissive exemption applications on personal property, Form 451, by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and Father Flanagan’s Boys Home.