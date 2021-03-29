Lincoln County Board OKs change for county jail addition and remodel project

The Lincoln County commissioners approved change order No. 4 for the Lincoln County jail addition and remodel project Monday.

The four change orders since the start of the project have amounted to approximately $100,000, but Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said 89% of those have been due to unforeseen conditions.

“The unsatisfactory soil over there had to be excavated out, and some work on the foundation was the greatest amount of that money,” Woodruff said in an interview after the meeting. “The rest of the expense is related to ‘value added’ aspects to the jail.”

Woodruff said they were things the county would either have to pay for now or do them later during the construction.

“The experience we’ve all had with Brown Construction out of Kearney has been very, very positive,” Woodruff said. “The folks who work in their office have been very good to work with.”

A new on-site superintendent has taken over, but Woodruff said the quality service of both superintendents has been professional.

“They’ve been very conscious of doing a quality job,” Woodruff said. “We made certain that they knew we wanted a quality, functional facility at a reasonable cost, and they are doing a great job at quality work.”