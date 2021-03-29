Lincoln County Board OKs change for county jail addition and remodel project

The Lincoln County commissioners approved change order No. 4 for the Lincoln County jail addition and remodel project Monday.
The four change orders since the start of the project have amounted to approximately $100,000, but Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said 89% of those have been due to unforeseen conditions.
“The unsatisfactory soil over there had to be excavated out, and some work on the foundation was the greatest amount of that money,” Woodruff said in an interview after the meeting. “The rest of the expense is related to ‘value added’ aspects to the jail.”
Woodruff said they were things the county would either have to pay for now or do them later during the construction.
“The experience we’ve all had with Brown Construction out of Kearney has been very, very positive,” Woodruff said. “The folks who work in their office have been very good to work with.”
A new on-site superintendent has taken over, but Woodruff said the quality service of both superintendents has been professional.
“They’ve been very conscious of doing a quality job,” Woodruff said. “We made certain that they knew we wanted a quality, functional facility at a reasonable cost, and they are doing a great job at quality work.”
The cold weather in February slowed construction a bit, Woodruff said, but with better conditions the project is not far off track.
“It looks as though because of the weather and the unsatisfactory soil condition,” Woodruff said, “that put us behind a couple of weeks.”
Woodruff said the prefabricated jail cells are scheduled to arrive from Georgia April 13.
“A word of caution is that will be a very large operation,” Woodruff said, “several trucks blocking traffic, and it would be very advisable not to be in the vicinity because no one will be allowed in the facility because of the hazard of lifting those heavy cells.”
In other action, the commissioners:
» Accepted a bid from AKRS Equipment for a John Deer 6135E tractor for $68,500 and accepted another bid from the same company for a single flex-wing Rhino 5140 mower for $19,200.
» Authorized Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell to get the project to replace the Ingham Bridge ready for bid.
» Set the date of 10 a.m. April 26 to receive bids for the O’Fallon bridge replacement project.
» Approved the purchase of a 2017 Jeep Renegade for the County Assessor’s Office at $19,812, which was the “lowest responsible bid.”
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign the 2021 contracts for brochure distribution for North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
» Authorized Weems to e-sign the gWorks contract for redistricting services.
