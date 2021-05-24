Lincoln County Board panel to explore use of new 'inland port district' bill

Lincoln County commissioners Monday discussed the potential for using legislation passed by the Unicameral last week in developing the proposed industrial “rail park” near Hershey.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte co-sponsored Legislative Bill 156 with Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne. It offers the opportunity to designate up to five Nebraska sites as “inland port districts.”
County Board members Monday formed a committee to explore the process. Members include board Chairman Kent Weems; Commissioner Chris Bruns; Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.; and Jeremy Givens, general manager of the Great Plains Service Unit at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard.
Committee members are charged with working through the details of LB 156 and how it could be used to establish an “inland port authority” to develop and operate the rail park.
“We initially didn’t think the bill was going to suit our area too well,” Bruns said, but the bill became more intriguing as it moved through the Legislature.
Bruns said North Platte is at the crossroads of major interstate and U.S. highways that stretch from coast to coast and from Canada to Mexico.
In addition, “we have the luxury and benefit of having one of the most important rail lines (U.P.) cutting right through the center of our county,” Bruns said. “With that, (we have) the tremendous infrastructure of having the world’s largest classification yard right here at our fingertips.”
Besides those connections, Bruns added, the North Platte Regional Airport has a jet runway that can handle air cargo flights and enjoys logistical support.
“Ultimately, we have everything that could and should come together to make us a logistical hub and powerhouse not only for our region but the state of Nebraska and really the Midwest of the country as a whole,” Bruns said.
Bruns said the area is gaining momentum for economic development. “We have a lot of really solid projects that are coming to the forefront. We’re on the cusp of some really great things.”
He said the passage of LB 156 as well as LB 40, Groene’s bill authorizing state matching funds for rail-park construction, has augmented the county’s possibilities for economic growth.
LB 40 won 49-0 final approval Wednesday, the same day LB 156 also went to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Person said the “inland port authority” that the county could form under LB 156 would allow manufacturers “the capability of bypassing the congestion in the ports” along the U.S. coastlines.
“It’s a dry port, which is where it gets its name,” Person added.
But it’s not yet clear, he added, whether local leaders could tap both LB 40 and LB 156 for financial aid to build the rail park.
It’s likely Omaha and Lincoln would each get one of the maximum five inland port districts, Person said. It makes sense to explore the new bill’s possibilities for the rail park “especially with Bailey Yard being right in our backyard..
With the inland-port bill clearing the Legislature only last week, “we’re trying to learn on the run on this thing,” he added.
“We have been given some resources, thanks to some work that Jeremy (Givens) did for people who are well versed in this, and we’re going to continue having those conversations.”
Bruns asked Givens for Union Pacific’s perspective on setting up the proposed rail park as an inland port district.
“If something like this were to be put in place, how does this benefit or not benefit Bailey Yard?” Bruns said.
Givens said there would definitely be a revenue benefit for the railroad.
“We have a big benefit in grabbing the revenue that comes in from having something so easy for us to serve from an operations standpoint,” Givens said.
“We have locals (employees) now that have bandwidth to serve that customer today. And if that grows, just the addition of employment allows us to add locals and continue to grow Bailey Yard.”
Givens noted that Bailey Yard had one of its humps shut down temporarily last fall. But “we have 30% more cars now in Bailey Yard than we had a year ago, so we’re busy,” Givens said.
“We’re doing it by becoming more efficient as a rail operating company.”
He said the company’s plan is to grow. “That’s why I’m here today in front of all of you to show you that we are supportive of this and that we want to grow.”
Also Monday, commissioners decided to receive bids at 10 a.m. June 14 for a body scanner for the Lincoln County Detention Center.
County Sheriff Jerome Kramer and Detention Center Supervisor Jeff Hedgecock gave the commissioners a presentation on the various scanners available.
The County Board also:
» Approved a contract with Marcia Trego as referee for property valuation protest hearings.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Cos.
» Authorized the chairman to sign a contract with Paulsen Inc. for project LCDOR 2021-01.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.