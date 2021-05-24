Lincoln County Board panel to explore use of new 'inland port district' bill

It’s likely Omaha and Lincoln would each get one of the maximum five inland port districts, Person said. It makes sense to explore the new bill’s possibilities for the rail park “especially with Bailey Yard being right in our backyard..

With the inland-port bill clearing the Legislature only last week, “we’re trying to learn on the run on this thing,” he added.

“We have been given some resources, thanks to some work that Jeremy (Givens) did for people who are well versed in this, and we’re going to continue having those conversations.”

Bruns asked Givens for Union Pacific’s perspective on setting up the proposed rail park as an inland port district.

“If something like this were to be put in place, how does this benefit or not benefit Bailey Yard?” Bruns said.

Givens said there would definitely be a revenue benefit for the railroad.

“We have a big benefit in grabbing the revenue that comes in from having something so easy for us to serve from an operations standpoint,” Givens said.