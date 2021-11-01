Lincoln County Board receives 3 bids for State Farm bike trail, tables vote

Commissioner Chris Bruns said the list was not in a particular order, but included travel and tourism, new or expanded child care, new or expanded substance abuse or mental health services, nonprofit organizations and infrastructure projects.

The committee will continue to work on the list and a detailed process for disbursing the funds.

The board accepted a bid from Bill Summers Ford for a 2022 F-150 pickup for Region 51 Emergency Management. There were two bids; the other was from Janssen Motors for a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 at $33,404.

Commissioners selected the F-150 because the timeline for delivery was 12 to 16 weeks, while the Dodge delivery timeline was six months.

The board agreed to increase the payment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services from $32,079 per year to $42,079. The USDA provides varmint control that includes removal of coyotes, pigeons, skunks, woodchucks or other wildlife that have become a nuisance.

USDA District Supervisor Jerry Fiest had informed the board at the Oct. 25 meeting that federal funds had been eliminated, creating the need for the additional funding from the county.

The board also: