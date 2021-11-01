Lincoln County Board receives 3 bids for State Farm bike trail, tables vote

The Lincoln County commissioners received three bids for the State Farm bike trail project on Monday.
The board asked Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell to look over the detailed bids and postponed a vote until the Nov. 8 meeting. The three total bids were from TL Sund Constructors Inc. of Lexington, $317,407; Level Inc. of North Platte, $259,570.60; and Myers Construction of Broken Bow, $318,268.
In July, the board rejected a $325,884 bid from Myers Construction Inc. to build the new half-mile stretch of trail in the county’s West State Farm Road right of way between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive.
The total bid included 21 individual aspects to the project including cement work, gravel and drainage. O’Dell will go through the bids to make sure they meet the proper criteria.
In other action, the commissioners accepted a bid for the Department of Roads from Level LLC for 4,000 tons of granite at $35.50 per ton, delivered, for a total of $142,000. The other bid for the granite came from NSG Logistics at $42.85 per ton for a total of $171,400.
Discussion will continue on prioritizing federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, also known as American Rescue Plan Funds. The committee appointed to work through ideas at the Oct. 25 meeting came back to the commissioners with a list of five priorities.
Commissioner Chris Bruns said the list was not in a particular order, but included travel and tourism, new or expanded child care, new or expanded substance abuse or mental health services, nonprofit organizations and infrastructure projects.
The committee will continue to work on the list and a detailed process for disbursing the funds.
The board accepted a bid from Bill Summers Ford for a 2022 F-150 pickup for Region 51 Emergency Management. There were two bids; the other was from Janssen Motors for a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 at $33,404.
Commissioners selected the F-150 because the timeline for delivery was 12 to 16 weeks, while the Dodge delivery timeline was six months.
The board agreed to increase the payment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services from $32,079 per year to $42,079. The USDA provides varmint control that includes removal of coyotes, pigeons, skunks, woodchucks or other wildlife that have become a nuisance.
USDA District Supervisor Jerry Fiest had informed the board at the Oct. 25 meeting that federal funds had been eliminated, creating the need for the additional funding from the county.
The board also:
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign the Victims of Crime Act subrecipient audit acknowledgment form and the VOCA subgrant award acceptance, special conditions and GrantVantage Use authorization. The VOCA fund was created by Congress in 1984 to provide federal support to state and local programs that assist victims of crime.
» Set the time and date of 10 a.m. Nov. 29 to receive bids for the Sarben guardrail project, offering three options: dirt work only, guardrail installation only, or dirt work and installation of guardrail.
» Authorized Weems to sign the National Organization for Human Services mini grant for nationwide seat-belt enforcement.
» Continued the discussion on a lease or purchase agreement with Pitney Bowes for a SendPro mailing system.
» Approved an application by F.L. Wahlgren Corp. for 79 Ranch Administrative Subdivision splitting 1.69 acres from an existing commercial site from surrounding property. The property is the former Dairy Queen at the Brady interchange off Interstate 80.
» Approved an application submitted by Charley Brown for Brown Administrative Subdivision, which will create a 4.60-acre lot separating an existing home site from the surrounding property.
» Approved an application submitted by Gordon and Lori Coble to reconfigure an existing lot.
» Authorized Weems to sign the Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance amendment on premiums.