Lincoln County board swears in new member, approves grants

The Lincoln County commissioners approved four improvement fund grants totaling $617,865 at its regular meeting on Monday.
North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke presented the Advisory Board’s recommendations to the commissioners. The majority — $600,000 — of the funding will go to the D&N Event Center’s $7.5 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion project.
“Sports events are a growing dynamic that can propel a community to economic prosperity even during a recession,” Burke said.
The Visitors Bureau has found that teams may not have the budget to compete in Denver and Omaha, but can meet in the middle in North Platte.
“The planned expansion has the potential to make this space the size and type of facility that would make it possible for North Platte to attract large multi-state and national events,” Burke said.
On the advice of the Advisory Committee, the commissioners did not award a grant to the North Platte Community Playhouse. The North Platte Community Playhouse had submitted an application requesting $155,469 to replace the upper, lower and canopy roof.
The commissioners approved $12,500 of the $25,000 requested for rebuilding two Cody Park tennis courts and adding a pickleball facility.
The Lincoln County Historical Museum requested $8,544.75 for electrical, security and wood paneling for ceiling and other construction supply to restore the Daughters of the American Revolution cabin. The commissioners took the advice of the Advisory Committee and approved $5,365 in funding.
The improvement fund is financed by a lodging tax on overnight lodging purchased in Lincoln County.
Prior to the meeting, District Judge Michael Piccolo conducted the swearing in of Micaela Wuehler as the first woman commissioner in Lincoln County history.
» The board approved an application by Michael and Alison Nofsinger, and Arinash Pasam and Indira Priya Toom for the Blakely second administrative subdivision located at 1360 Fairway Avenue in an R-2 urban density residential area.
» The board tabled a discussion on publishing a notice of funding and setting initial deadlines for receipt of applications for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The commissioners will continue the discussion at the Nov. 22 meeting.
» The commissioners tabled a discussion on a resolution to authorize the closure of the Lincoln County Jail bond account at First National Bank of Omaha.
» The board authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a contract with Level, LLC on granite for the Department of Roads.