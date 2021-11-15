Lincoln County board swears in new member, approves grants

The Lincoln County commissioners approved four improvement fund grants totaling $617,865 at its regular meeting on Monday.

North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke presented the Advisory Board’s recommendations to the commissioners. The majority — $600,000 — of the funding will go to the D&N Event Center’s $7.5 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion project.

“Sports events are a growing dynamic that can propel a community to economic prosperity even during a recession,” Burke said.

The Visitors Bureau has found that teams may not have the budget to compete in Denver and Omaha, but can meet in the middle in North Platte.

“The planned expansion has the potential to make this space the size and type of facility that would make it possible for North Platte to attract large multi-state and national events,” Burke said.

On the advice of the Advisory Committee, the commissioners did not award a grant to the North Platte Community Playhouse. The North Platte Community Playhouse had submitted an application requesting $155,469 to replace the upper, lower and canopy roof.