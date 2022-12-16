 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Board to appoint department heads

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider appointments and salaries for the county’s department heads at Monday’s regular meeting.

The annual requirement takes place once a year before the new calendar year begins.

In other action, the commissioners will:

• Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the fiscal year 2024 Enhancement Grant application.

• Discuss and consider purchase of three 13-foot Road Grooms from Swihart’s LLC.

• Discuss and consider setting a date and time to receive bids on a new or used utility tractor.

• Discuss and consider the tax statement for port authority property in Hershey.

• As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will consider authorizing the chairman to sign the contract for professional appraisal services with Pritchard & Abbott Inc.

