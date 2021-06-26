 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Board to consider land acquisition north of historic Sutherland State Aid Bridge
Lincoln County Board to consider land acquisition north of historic Sutherland State Aid Bridge

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider two agenda items related to land near the North Platte River bridge north of Sutherland.

The County Board will consider acquiring land and accepting the donation of a temporary construction easement from the Gary M. Trego GST Trust.

Replacement of the historic Sutherland State Aid Bridge has been on the county’s road plan.

The commissioners also will consider:

» Authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a contract with ES&S for Balotar hardware and software for the county clerk/election commissioner.

» Selecting a firm to perform insurance consultant services for the county.

Meeting as the Board of Equalization, commissioners will discuss the late filing of an exemption application by the Hebrew Torah Center, motor vehicle tax exemption applications and notice of property valuation changes.

The County Board meeeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

