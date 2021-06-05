 Skip to main content
Lincoln County board to discuss future audit, take informal quotes to repave portion of Fairway Estates road
Local News

Lincoln County commissioners will handle several routine items during their regular meeting Monday.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

County Board members will consider proposals for conducting the county’s annual audit and review informal quotes to repave the county’s 283-foot-long portion of Fairway Estates southwest of Lake Maloney.

Commissioners also will consider a proposed “administrative subdivision” affecting 8322 and 8348 S. Sagebrush Trail northeast of the lake.

