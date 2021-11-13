Lincoln County Board to discuss State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds at Monday meeting

The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss and consider publication of notice of funding and setting initial deadlines for receipt of applications for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

The board also will:

» Discuss and consider approval of 2021 Visitors Bureau Improvement Grant funding requests made by the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Board.

» Discuss and consider an application by SWEG LLC for Blakely 2nd Administrative Subdivision located at 1360 Fairway Ave. in an R-2 urban density residential area.

» Adopt resolution to authorize the closure of the Lincoln County jail bond account at First National Bank of Omaha.

» Authorize the chairman to sign a contract with Level LLC on granite for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Authorize the chairman to sign Form 35K — County Lottery Annual Report.