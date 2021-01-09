Lincoln County Board to elect chairman, vice chairman for 2021 at Monday meeting

The first order of business at the Lincoln County commissioners’ meeting on Monday will be to elect a chairman and vice chairman for 2021.
New board member Chris Bruns was sworn in Thursday and will take his seat representing District 4.
The board will conduct a public hearing concerning the proposed vacation of Sea Street in Jeffrey Fjords Subdivision at Jeffrey Lake south of Brady. After the hearing, the board will consider possible action on vacating the road.
In other action, the board will:
» Discuss and consider change orders for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project.
» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for a tractor and mower for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive requests for food service proposals for the Lincoln County Detention Center.
» Make appointments to boards and committees for 2021.
» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, VOCA grant application and related documents.
» Discuss and consider approval of the use of D&N Event Center for the county public tax sale March 1.
» Consider appointment of the official newspaper to publish legal notices in 2021 for Lincoln County.
» Consider setting the mileage rate at 56 cents per mile per the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services effective Jan. 11.
» Consider authorizing the chairman to enter into an agreement with Maximus to provide professional consulting services from Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2026.
» Approve the reappointments of Tyrell Rousey, Stacy Kuhlman, Tina Golter and Sara Wiseman to the Lincoln/Logan/McPherson Counties Extension Board for three-year terms.
» Approve the new appointment of Lana Webster (replacing Tim Vaughn) to the Lincoln/Logan/McPherson Counties Extension Board.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.