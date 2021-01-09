Lincoln County Board to elect chairman, vice chairman for 2021 at Monday meeting

The first order of business at the Lincoln County commissioners’ meeting on Monday will be to elect a chairman and vice chairman for 2021.

New board member Chris Bruns was sworn in Thursday and will take his seat representing District 4.

The board will conduct a public hearing concerning the proposed vacation of Sea Street in Jeffrey Fjords Subdivision at Jeffrey Lake south of Brady. After the hearing, the board will consider possible action on vacating the road.

In other action, the board will:

» Discuss and consider change orders for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for a tractor and mower for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive requests for food service proposals for the Lincoln County Detention Center.

» Make appointments to boards and committees for 2021.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, VOCA grant application and related documents.