Lincoln County board to meet Tuesday after holiday, discuss bids for tractor, mower
Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting moves to Tuesday at 9 a.m. due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

The board will consider the adoption of a resolution denying the petition to vacate Sea Street in Jeffrey Fjords Estates.

After tabling the action from last week for further study, the board will discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for a tractor and mower for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

Carla O’Dell, Lincoln County Highway superintendent, will give a 2020 update and summary report to the commissioners.

In other action, the board will consider:

» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a consultant agreement with Don Wilson, CPA.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a letter of support for LB 40. The bill was introduced by Sen. Mike Groene to enable state aid for a Hershey “rail park.” As introduced, non-metro Nebraska communities on or near railroads could apply for matching state funds to help develop and build rail parks.

» Consider a Resolution that would correct the flexible benefits plan with First Concord Benefits.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign the corrected flexible benefits plan adoption agreement with First Concord Benefits.

» Discuss and consider appointments for the following department heads for 2021 as follows: Noxious weed superintendent, veterans service officer, county highway superintendent, Region 51 Emergency Management director

» Discuss and consider setting salaries effective Jan. 16, for the appointed department heads as stated above.

Annual Appointments, 2021

Commissioner Joe Hewgley — District One

Economic Development Task Force

Region II Human Services

ADA Coordinator

Rules Committee

Law Enforcement/Judiciary Committee

Commissioner Kent Weems — District Two

West Central Area on Aging

North Platte Senior Center Advisory Committee

Drug Task Force

Personnel Committee

Law Enforcement/Judiciary Committee

Safety Committee

Commissioner Bill Henry — District Three

Sandhills RC & D

West Central Development District

County Roads Committee

Building & Grounds Committee

Security Committee

Noxious Weed Committee

Commissioner Chris Bruns — District Four

North Platte Area Chamber Development

West Central District Health Board

West Central Development District – Alternate

County Extension/Ag Society Committee

Security Committee

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff — District Five

North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau

Personnel Committee

Rules Committee

County Roads Committee

Building & Grounds Committee

» Appointees to receive drug testing reports — Commissioner Weems & Tyler Volkmer

» Fair Housing Representative — Rebecca Rossell

» South Central Planning & Exercise Training Region (SCPETR) — Brandon Myers & Joanna Lemoine

» Mid-Nebraska Community Services Inc. — Bob Peal

