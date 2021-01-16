Lincoln County board to meet Tuesday after holiday, discuss bids for tractor, mower

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting moves to Tuesday at 9 a.m. due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

The board will consider the adoption of a resolution denying the petition to vacate Sea Street in Jeffrey Fjords Estates.

After tabling the action from last week for further study, the board will discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for a tractor and mower for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

Carla O’Dell, Lincoln County Highway superintendent, will give a 2020 update and summary report to the commissioners.

In other action, the board will consider:

» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a consultant agreement with Don Wilson, CPA.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a letter of support for LB 40. The bill was introduced by Sen. Mike Groene to enable state aid for a Hershey “rail park.” As introduced, non-metro Nebraska communities on or near railroads could apply for matching state funds to help develop and build rail parks.

» Consider a Resolution that would correct the flexible benefits plan with First Concord Benefits.