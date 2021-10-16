Lincoln County Board to see bids on the Sarben guardrail project

Telegraph staff reports
The Lincoln County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to receive bids on the Sarben guardrail project for the county Department of Roads and will consider accepting a bid.
The board also will:
» Receive bids on motor grader blades for the Roads Department and consider accepting a bid.
» Discuss and consider the First Concord administration agreement for health reimbursement arrangements insurance deductible buy-down services.
» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for three pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» Discuss replacement of a wildlife specialist with Jerry Feist, USDA district supervisor, and consider possible action.
