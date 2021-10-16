 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Board to see bids on the Sarben guardrail project
0 comments

Lincoln County Board to see bids on the Sarben guardrail project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to receive bids on the Sarben guardrail project for the county Department of Roads and will consider accepting a bid.

The board also will:

» Receive bids on motor grader blades for the Roads Department and consider accepting a bid.

» Discuss and consider the First Concord administration agreement for health reimbursement arrangements insurance deductible buy-down services.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for three pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Discuss replacement of a wildlife specialist with Jerry Feist, USDA district supervisor, and consider possible action.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News