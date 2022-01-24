Lincoln County board votes 4-1 to fire highway superintendent

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday not to reappoint Carla O’Dell as highway superintendent.
Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, who made the motion, said too many concerns had been voiced by department employees as well as residents to not take action.
The motion not to reappoint O’Dell passed 4-1 with Commissioner Joe Hewgley voting against it.
O’Dell was appointed to the position in September 2015.
Hewgley asked Wuehler to explain her reasoning for making the motion in the manner she presented it.
“Since coming into this position, I have been inundated with phone calls from people with concerns about how our Department of Roads office is being ran,” Wuehler said.
Wuehler said very few of those who contacted her expressed concern about the condition of the county’s roads.
“I don’t prescribe to the theory that it is our responsibility to go out looking for feedback,” Wuehler said. “When the feedback comes to us, it is our responsibility to talk to the people and investigate.”
Wuehler said she concluded “there have been unprofessional management practices that cultivate a toxic work environment that are detrimental to the employees and to the county.”
“Out of respect for our current highway superintendent, I’m not going to go into any details,” she said.
Wuehler said she has written documentation of the concerns.
“I just feel like that rather than revisiting issues over and over and not getting the results, that it is time for us to help the people of Lincoln County Department of Roads,” Wuehler said. “We can do better and that’s my position.”
Commissioner Kent Weems said that he was aware of some personnel issues and that he recognizes the difficulties of management.
“We all have our strong suits and our weak links, and I would echo that our superintendent does a lot of good things,” Weems said, “but the personnel thing is a real challenge.”
Jerry Woodruff said in his two years on the county board he has had numerous contacts about a toxic work environment and the turnover in the department.
“I think the residents of this county are entitled to a very responsive sort of department that is very visible,” Woodruff said. “Before I took this seat, in the time I was chosen to fill this seat, I hate to tell you how many phone calls I got saying something has got to be done with this department.”
Contacted by phone later, O’Dell did not wish to comment other than to say, “That is their prerogative.”
The commissioners reappointed Brandon Myers as Region 51 Emergency Management director, Todd Herndon as noxious weed superintendent and Paul Cooper as veterans service officer.
Before the reappointments, the board set the salaries for each of the four positions — highway superintendent, noxious weed superintendent, veterans service officer and emergency management director. By law, salaries must be set unrelated to who is appointed to the position and those salaries must be commensurate to those in other counties of similar size.
The commissioners discovered the current salaries for the four positions were well below the average of the counties in the National Association of Counties array that include Cass, Adams, Saunders, Madison, Dodge, Hall, Platte and Buffalo.
Consequently, the board voted unanimously to raise the highway superintendent salary from $59,072.04 to $72,000; the emergency management director from $54,699.96 to $60,000; the veterans service officer from $46,683 to $51,000 and the noxious weed superintendent from $42,432 to $48,000.
