Lincoln County board votes 4-1 to fire highway superintendent

“Out of respect for our current highway superintendent, I’m not going to go into any details,” she said.

Wuehler said she has written documentation of the concerns.

“I just feel like that rather than revisiting issues over and over and not getting the results, that it is time for us to help the people of Lincoln County Department of Roads,” Wuehler said. “We can do better and that’s my position.”

Commissioner Kent Weems said that he was aware of some personnel issues and that he recognizes the difficulties of management.

“We all have our strong suits and our weak links, and I would echo that our superintendent does a lot of good things,” Weems said, “but the personnel thing is a real challenge.”

Jerry Woodruff said in his two years on the county board he has had numerous contacts about a toxic work environment and the turnover in the department.