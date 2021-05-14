Lincoln County board will consider signing closing documents on refunding bonds

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the closing documents for the General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2021.

On April 19, Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson and Co. indicated the timing was right to save the county some money on the county’s general obligation jail bonds.

The board also will:

» Consider closing a portion of the street for the North Platte Stockyards bull riding event May 28-29.

» Consider renewing the contract for animal damage control with USDA Wildlife Services.

» Receive bids for the Ingham Bridge replacement project and consider accepting a bid.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement and release with Employers Mutual Casualty Co. concerning law enforcement liability coverage and the umbrella policy.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the Blue Cross Blue Shield subgroup health insurance application covering July 1 to June 30, 2022.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by GL Concepts for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds June 5.