Lincoln County CASA's annual 5K Hero Race will honor Kevin Kennedy
‘Superheroes’ raise funds for Lincoln Co. CASA

Runners, some dressed in superhero costumes, begin the CASA Superhero 5K at Iron Horse Park on April 6, 2019. The annual race raises money for Court Appointed Child Advocates (CASA), who are “heroes” to the children they serve.

 George Haws / The North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County CASA’s annual 5K Hero Race will honor Kevin Kennedy, who died Dec. 26. The name of the race has been changed to the Kevin Kennedy 5K Hero Race.

The race will take place April 10 for in-person participants. The Hero 5K will begin at 5 p.m. with the Kids Run (Fun Mile) set to start at 5:45 p.m., both at Iron Horse Park in North Platte.

The first 30 kids to register get a free cape.

Also, a virtual race will be offered April 9-11.

Registration information available on the Platte River Fitness Series website at platteriverfitness.com.

