Telegraph staff reports
Lincoln County CASA’s annual 5K Hero Race will honor Kevin Kennedy, who died Dec. 26. The name of the race has been changed to the Kevin Kennedy 5K Hero Race.
The race will take place April 10 for in-person participants. The Hero 5K will begin at 5 p.m. with the Kids Run (Fun Mile) set to start at 5:45 p.m., both at Iron Horse Park in North Platte.
The first 30 kids to register get a free cape.
Also, a virtual race will be offered April 9-11.
Registration information available on the Platte River Fitness Series website at platteriverfitness.com.
