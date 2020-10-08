Lincoln County clerk announces some changes to polling place locations from spring primary

The locations for in-person voting on Election Day in Lincoln County has been released with changes from the primary last spring for a number of precincts.
Rebecca Rossell, , said in an email Thursday that only about 25% of the registered voters in the county have requested early ballots as of this week compared to the roughly 42% who used the option in the primary.
“Using these statistics I can only assume that more voters are planning on going to the polling site on Election Day,” Rossell said. “To accommodate more voters and for health and safety reasons, I decided the best plan would be to move voters back to their regular, permanent polling places if they were available.”
Precincts 2,5 and 6 will remain at the D&N Event Center as they were for the primary, as the regular polling locations will not be available. Precinct 16 will remain at the Berean Church as well.
In addition, the Hershey Senior Center has been sold, so the polling place has been moved to the American Legion Post in Hershey.
The Sellers precinct has voted at Lake School in the past, including in the primary when students were not in the building. With school in session, the polling site has been changed to Harbor Lights. The plan is for it to be the location for future elections as well.
Polling locations for the Nov. 3 election:
North Platte
Precinct 1: Calvary Baptist Church, 900 E. Second St.
Precincts 2, 5 and 6: D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Precinct 3: McKinley Education Center (south door), 301 West F St.
Precinct 4: Holiday Inn Express Conference Center (east door), 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
Precinct 7: Grace Community Church (west door), 1021 S. Buffalo Road.
Precinct 8: Messiah Lutheran Church (north door), 2700 West A St.
Precinct 9: Messiah Lutheran Church (west door), 2700 West A St.
Precinct 10: First Baptist Church (north door), 100 McDonald Road.
Precinct 12: Lincoln County Courthouse (west hall), 300 N. Jeffers St.
Precinct 13: Salvation Army, 1020 N. Adams Ave.
Precincts 15 and 16: Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
Brady: Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
Hall: Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
Hershey: American Legion Post 279, 108 E. Second St.
Hinman: Lincoln County Fairgrounds (agricultural building), 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave.
Maxwell: Village Hall, 108 S. Pine St.
Medicine: Wellfleet Village Hall.
Osgood: Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Road.
Sellers: Harbor Lights, 711 N. Lake Road.
Sutherland: Methodist Church, 631 Pine St., Sutherland.
Wallace: American Legion Post, 217 S. Commercial Ave.
