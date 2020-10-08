Lincoln County clerk announces some changes to polling place locations from spring primary

The locations for in-person voting on Election Day in Lincoln County has been released with changes from the primary last spring for a number of precincts.

Rebecca Rossell, , said in an email Thursday that only about 25% of the registered voters in the county have requested early ballots as of this week compared to the roughly 42% who used the option in the primary.

“Using these statistics I can only assume that more voters are planning on going to the polling site on Election Day,” Rossell said. “To accommodate more voters and for health and safety reasons, I decided the best plan would be to move voters back to their regular, permanent polling places if they were available.”

Precincts 2,5 and 6 will remain at the D&N Event Center as they were for the primary, as the regular polling locations will not be available. Precinct 16 will remain at the Berean Church as well.

In addition, the Hershey Senior Center has been sold, so the polling place has been moved to the American Legion Post in Hershey.