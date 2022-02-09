Lincoln County Clerk: Only about half of Hershey school bond ballots have been returned

Voters in the Hershey school bond election are a little behind in returning their ballots to Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell.

The mail-in election deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 15, and of the 1,433 ballots mailed out, 724 had been returned as of Wednesday morning. The previous bond election on Aug. 10 saw a total of 841 voters reject the bond by a 436-405 count.

The registration deadline for the election was Feb. 4. Voters who either didn’t receive a ballot or lost one can obtain them at the county clerk’s office in the Lincoln County Courthouse through election day. Ballots can no longer be mailed out, but must be picked up in person.

“For mail-in ballots, we typically see a 60% to 70% rate of return,” Rossell said. “As of Wednesday morning we are at about 50% for this election.”

The $17.9 million bond would address space and safety issues at the school. The Hershey Board of Education decided to put the bond out to the voters again because of the opportunity for low interest rates.

“We have three entrances into our building,” Superintendent Jane Davis said. “People have to be buzzed in, but with the current setup, they can enter and go anywhere in the building.”

