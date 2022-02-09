Lincoln County Clerk: Only about half of Hershey school bond ballots have been returned

Voters in the Hershey school bond election are a little behind in returning their ballots to Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell.
The mail-in election deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 15, and of the 1,433 ballots mailed out, 724 had been returned as of Wednesday morning. The previous bond election on Aug. 10 saw a total of 841 voters reject the bond by a 436-405 count.
The registration deadline for the election was Feb. 4. Voters who either didn’t receive a ballot or lost one can obtain them at the county clerk’s office in the Lincoln County Courthouse through election day. Ballots can no longer be mailed out, but must be picked up in person.
“For mail-in ballots, we typically see a 60% to 70% rate of return,” Rossell said. “As of Wednesday morning we are at about 50% for this election.”
The $17.9 million bond would address space and safety issues at the school. The Hershey Board of Education decided to put the bond out to the voters again because of the opportunity for low interest rates.
“We have three entrances into our building,” Superintendent Jane Davis said. “People have to be buzzed in, but with the current setup, they can enter and go anywhere in the building.”
A new entrance would ensure visitors will be greeted upon entering the building.
“Our proximity to Interstate 80 makes it vital for us to provide a safe and secure environment for our students,” Davis said. “Another aspect to improving the building is to be able to attract quality staff.”
Davis said Hershey is an “option” school, but approximately 60% of students who option in are either children of staff or have some previous connection to the Hershey community.
Affordable housing is an issue that plagues many towns across Nebraska, and Davis said it is no different in Hershey.
“We have teachers who are able to purchase a home in North Platte, but then their children become option students,” Davis said.
The school’s enrollment is currently 514 students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Rossell said election results will be posted to the election page on the county’s website, co.lincoln.ne.us, on the night of the election. Results won’t be official until they are certified the next day.