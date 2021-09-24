Lincoln County Commissioner Bill Henry to step down

Bill Henry will resign as a Lincoln County commissioner Thursday, 15 months before completing his second County Board term.

The 82-year-old District 3 commissioner traced his decision to a series of health problems, including but not limited to serious bouts with COVID-19 last November by both himself and his second wife, Sharron.

“I regret it, but I can’t take another year like this,” Henry told The Telegraph on Friday. “I’ve done a lot of painful soul-searching and prayerful time these last several weeks, and I’ve got to get out. I really do.”

Henry’s four County Board colleagues will decide whether to accept his resignation during Monday’s regular meeting.

A reception for Henry will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse.

Henry was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 to represent District 3, which covered western Lincoln County until just after he won re-election.

Voters in 2018 also expanded the County Board from three members to five. That forced commissioners to shrink District 3 to just the county’s southwest portion, stretching into extreme south and south central North Platte.