Lincoln County Commissioner Bruns announces run for District 42 Legislature seat

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns announced Monday that he will run for the District 42 seat in the Legislature.

Bruns, a North Platte native, returned to Lincoln County with his wife, Ashley, and three children in 2018 after attending Creighton University and spending a decade serving his country as a U.S. Marine.

“I love Lincoln County,” Bruns said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “This is, always has been, and always will be home, and I can’t think of a better place for us to raise our family. There is something to be said about the strong sense of community, the wholesome values that people live by in west-central Nebraska, and what this place has to offer for future generations. It’s a community I’m honored to serve and a way of life worth protecting. As our state senator, I’ll represent our shared values and work hard for the people of Lincoln County every day.”

Current District 42 Sen. Mike Groene is term-limited.

Bruns’ press release cites his experience in combat operations and leading international humanitarian operations in the Marines, helping launch business startups in rural Nebraska, and fighting to preserve individual and property rights as a Lincoln County commissioner.