Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns announces run for District 42 Legislature seat

“I love Lincoln County,” Bruns said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “This is, always has been, and always will be home, and I can’t think of a better place for us to raise our family. There is something to be said about the strong sense of community, the wholesome values that people live by in west-central Nebraska, and what this place has to offer for future generations. It’s a community I’m honored to serve and a way of life worth protecting. As our state senator, I’ll represent our shared values and work hard for the people of Lincoln County every day.”