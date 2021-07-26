Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns announces run for District 42 Legislature seat

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns announced Monday that he will run for the District 42 seat in the Legislature.
A full house at Pals Brewing Company heard Bruns outline his ideas and what he hopes to accomplish should he be elected. State Sen. Mike Groene will term-limit out on Jan. 4, 2023.
“It’s truly an exciting moment today,” Bruns said. “It’s a moment where a movement is beginning. It’s a movement that belongs to all of us, not just me.”
Bruns said he is running because Lincoln County needs a strong and true conservative leader.
“Someone who will fight and work for each and every single person in this county,” Bruns said, “who will uphold our wholesome values that we hold nearest and dear and protect our rural way of life.”
Economic development in Lincoln County is something Bruns said is important in order to help local businesses thrive and to entice new companies to invest here as well.
“We need a diverse economy,” Bruns said. “But we also need to make sure we’re supporting our No. 1 industry — agriculture.”
He said that can be done through value-added opportunities.
“As your state senator, I won’t stop being a champion for economic development here in Lincoln County,” Bruns said, “regionally in western Nebraska or in the state overall.”
Bruns and his wife, Ashley, bought a small ranch west of North Platte when they moved to the area in 2018.
“As someone who raises cattle, I understand the challenges that our farmers and ranchers face every single day,” Bruns said. “The blood, sweat and tears that are inherent with that way of life are hard enough without having additional challenges that we’re seeing arise, like the assault on the industry that our neighbors out in Colorado are experiencing or the property rights that come into question with President Biden’s 30 by 30 initiative.”
He said he would stand up for agriculture as he has done as a county commissioner.
“I’ll work to ensure that our No. 1 industry in Nebraska has the resources and support needed to stay competitive,” Bruns said, “not only here in the United States, but globally.”
Bruns reinforced the statements he had made earlier in a press release on his priorities should he be elected.
» Overhauling the current tax system to fix the property tax problem.
» Growing the economy locally, in western Nebraska and in the state overall.
» Fighting to preserve all individual liberties enshrined in the Bill of Rights.
» Protecting property rights and supporting farmers and ranchers.
» Supporting law enforcement and first responders to provide for stronger, safer communities.
» Defending the defenseless and most vulnerable — the unborn.
» Advocating strongly for parental rights and choice in education.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson and Groene each spoke in support of Bruns. Larry Myers, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26, presented a check for $500 to Bruns from the lodge to kick off and endorse his campaign.
For more information, visit chrisbruns.com.
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:
Bruns, a North Platte native, returned to Lincoln County with his wife, Ashley, and three children in 2018 after attending Creighton University and spending a decade serving his country as a U.S. Marine.
“I love Lincoln County,” Bruns said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “This is, always has been, and always will be home, and I can’t think of a better place for us to raise our family. There is something to be said about the strong sense of community, the wholesome values that people live by in west-central Nebraska, and what this place has to offer for future generations. It’s a community I’m honored to serve and a way of life worth protecting. As our state senator, I’ll represent our shared values and work hard for the people of Lincoln County every day.”
Current District 42 Sen. Mike Groene is term-limited.
Bruns’ press release cites his experience in combat operations and leading international humanitarian operations in the Marines, helping launch business startups in rural Nebraska, and fighting to preserve individual and property rights as a Lincoln County commissioner.
“I’ve seen a lot in this world, and frankly, a lot here in the state of Nebraska,” Bruns said. “Our rural, blue=jean values are under attack every day. That’s why I’m answering the call of duty as someone with proven leadership experience, strong and true conservative values, and the ability to bring people together.”
According to the release, Bruns’ top priorities as a state senator would include:
Bruns’ campaign website can be found at chrisbruns.com.
Bruns and his family will officially kick off his campaign for Legislature at 6 p.m. Monday at Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m.