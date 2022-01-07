Lincoln County commissioner Chris Bruns files for Unicam seat

Chris Bruns was second in announcing he wants to win North Platte’s Unicameral seat, but he was first to make it official.
The first-term Lincoln County commissioner completed filing papers for the District 42 race Friday in Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s State Capitol office, he said in a press release.
Bruns announced his candidacy to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Groene last July, a month after now-retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea said he would run.
Brenda Fourtner of North Platte is the other announced candidate in District 42. Lawmakers expanded the district beyond its Lincoln County base in September to also include Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and most of Perkins counties.
Bruns, 8515 W. Foothill Road, is beginning the second year of his first four-year County Board term from District 4.
He believes he’s showed his potential for legislative success in that brief time, he said in his press release.
“As a (U.S.) Marine Corps veteran, I learned the true meaning of leadership and teamwork,” Bruns said. “As a rancher, I deeply care about the ag community and rural Nebraska. And as a father, I want to keep Nebraska the best place on Earth to live, work and raise a family.
“As the next senator from District 42, I will defend Nebraska’s taxpayers, fight for our future and work every single day to grow our economy.”
No one has yet filed officially for west central Nebraska’s other open legislative seat in District 44, according to an online list by Evnen’s office of candidates in statewide races.
Nebraskans currently holding an elective office have until Feb. 15 to either file for a new office or re-election to their current one. All other candidates for the May 10 primary must file by March 1.
