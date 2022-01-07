Lincoln County commissioner Chris Bruns files for Unicam seat

Chris Bruns was second in announcing he wants to win North Platte’s Unicameral seat, but he was first to make it official.

The first-term Lincoln County commissioner completed filing papers for the District 42 race Friday in Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s State Capitol office, he said in a press release.

Bruns announced his candidacy to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Groene last July, a month after now-retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea said he would run.

Brenda Fourtner of North Platte is the other announced candidate in District 42. Lawmakers expanded the district beyond its Lincoln County base in September to also include Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and most of Perkins counties.

Bruns, 8515 W. Foothill Road, is beginning the second year of his first four-year County Board term from District 4.

He believes he’s showed his potential for legislative success in that brief time, he said in his press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}