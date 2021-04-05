Lincoln County Commissioners accept lone bid for asphalt projects

Concern over rising oil prices prompted the Lincoln County commissioners to accept the lone bid from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad for the 2021 asphalt projects.
The Department of Roads had set Monday as the day to receive bids for the projects, but received just the one bid.
In addition to the price of oil, timeliness in getting the work done was an issue. The budgeted amount was projected lower than the bid from Paulsen, but Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said the difference could be adjusted in the upcoming budget year.
“I think our two options are either to open the bid we have, and we can either accept it or reject it,” said Commissioner Joe Hewgley, “or not open the bid and address it a couple of weeks down the road.”
Chairman Kent Weems said it would have been better to have more bids, but recommended the bid from Paulsen be opened.
“I think it would be best to open this one since they submitted it in a timely fashion,” Weems said.
The other commissioners agreed and the bid was opened.
“This was clearly advertised and if (companies) wanted to bid, they had every opportunity to bid,” said Commissioner Bill Henry.
The bid from Paulsen was for $89.37 per ton of asphalt for the approved projects, for a total bid of $2,302,171.20.
The start date from Paulsen was stated as Aug. 16 with completion of the projects Sept. 30.
“It’s higher than what I thought it was going to come in at,” O’Dell said, “but it’s probably better than it could be.”
She said the money budgeted was $2.020 million, which is what the county normally sets aside for asphalt paving.
“I don’t have that kind of money budgeted,” O’Dell said of the higher amount. “We could probably take some miles off, but we would probably have to rebid if we do that, or I can shuffle some money around in the next budget and budget for it.”
O’Dell said she didn’t know costs would be as high as the bid offered.
“We just don’t know what oil is going to do, and if we rebid it, who knows what it’s going to be in two weeks or three weeks,” O’Dell said.
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said there was no way to “wisely” take some miles off what has been proposed for the year.
“Just one thought: With the new budget year coming up, maybe we could do without a pickup or piece of equipment for one year in order to get this done,” Hewgley said.
Henry agreed.
“My opinion would be to sacrifice in equipment in order to get this done and stay within budget,” Henry said. “I don’t think we need to spend more money. We just need to spend our money a little differently. We’re out to wisely use what we have to work with.”
The commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the bid for Paulsen.
In other action, the board:
» Set 10 a.m. May 3 to receive bids for the second- and third-floor courthouse restroom remodel project
» Authorized Weems to sign right-of-way permits for Consolidated Cos., Custer Public Power District and Hershey Coop Telephone Co.
» Authorized Weems to sign an agreement for professional civil engineering services with T.C. Engineering, Inc.
