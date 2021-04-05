Lincoln County Commissioners accept lone bid for asphalt projects

The start date from Paulsen was stated as Aug. 16 with completion of the projects Sept. 30.

“It’s higher than what I thought it was going to come in at,” O’Dell said, “but it’s probably better than it could be.”

She said the money budgeted was $2.020 million, which is what the county normally sets aside for asphalt paving.

“I don’t have that kind of money budgeted,” O’Dell said of the higher amount. “We could probably take some miles off, but we would probably have to rebid if we do that, or I can shuffle some money around in the next budget and budget for it.”

O’Dell said she didn’t know costs would be as high as the bid offered.

“We just don’t know what oil is going to do, and if we rebid it, who knows what it’s going to be in two weeks or three weeks,” O’Dell said.

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said there was no way to “wisely” take some miles off what has been proposed for the year.

“Just one thought: With the new budget year coming up, maybe we could do without a pickup or piece of equipment for one year in order to get this done,” Hewgley said.

Henry agreed.