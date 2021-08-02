Lincoln County Commissioners accept treasurer's resignation

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to accept the resignation of County Treasurer Shelli Franzen.
Franzen submitted her resignation letter Friday after her arrest Thursday in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office.
No charges have been filed yet, and she was released from jail Friday after posting bail.
Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the board’s action was a formality, but needed to be done in a public open meeting.
The commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the resignation.
After a public hearing, the commissioners also approved sending Pals Brewing Company’s application for a Class C catering license to the state liquor commission. No one spoke at the public hearing other than Paul Oettinger, co-owner of Pals, who said the brewery wants to continue selling alcoholic beverages to go.
Amid the pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a temporary executive order allowing all liquor license holders to sell carryout drinks. This spring, the Legislature passed and Ricketts signed LB 274, which permanently allows carryout sales.
The commissioners discussed a lease agreement addendum for office space in the Craft State Office Building with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. County Clerk Becky Rossell said the proposal submitted to the county was a 33% increase in rent, which is significantly higher than previous years.
“We have had steady, small increases until this year,” Rossell said.
In the past, she said, the county would be reimbursed 66% of the rent, but that is no longer happening.
The rent would go up from $10.33 per square foot of space to $16.72. Currently the county rents 3,024 square feet of office space and pays $3,727.08 per month.
Rossell said the proposed new amount is $5,322.24 per month. Both amounts include the building renewal assessment fee.
The commissioners asked for time to investigate whether there other office space is available at a lower cost to give the county some leverage in negotiating an agreement with the state. The board continued the item until more information is gathered.
In other action, the board:
» Approved a special designated liquor application submitted by Pals Brewing Company for a craft beer festival Sept. 18.
» Adopted a resolution directing the county treasurer to issue tax sale certificates to Lincoln County on parcels that are two years delinquent on real estate taxes or special assessments.
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign the contract with Midlands Contracting, Inc. for the Ingham Bridge replacement project.