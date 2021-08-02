Lincoln County Commissioners accept treasurer's resignation

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to accept the resignation of County Treasurer Shelli Franzen.

Franzen submitted her resignation letter Friday after her arrest Thursday in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office.

No charges have been filed yet, and she was released from jail Friday after posting bail.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the board’s action was a formality, but needed to be done in a public open meeting.

The commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the resignation.

After a public hearing, the commissioners also approved sending Pals Brewing Company’s application for a Class C catering license to the state liquor commission. No one spoke at the public hearing other than Paul Oettinger, co-owner of Pals, who said the brewery wants to continue selling alcoholic beverages to go.

Amid the pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a temporary executive order allowing all liquor license holders to sell carryout drinks. This spring, the Legislature passed and Ricketts signed LB 274, which permanently allows carryout sales.