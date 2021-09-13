Lincoln County Commissioners appoint Alex Gurciullo to county treasurer seat

Gurciullo has a degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, as well as four years of audit experience. She works for Manning and Associates in Geneva.

“I have three tax seasons under my belt,” Gurciullo said, “and am familiar with the tax laws.”

Gurciullo is working toward her public accountant certification, having completed one of four required exams.

“I am definitely overjoyed,” Gurciullo said of the appointment. “Whenever you want something, you fight for it, you go get it and you do get it, it’s a great feeling.”

She said there will be much to learn about the treasurer’s job.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy,” Gurciullo said. “But I’m ready for the challenge and really excited.”

Gurciullo said she has been looking for a reason to move back to her hometown of Maxwell, where she graduated from high school.

“This is a great opportunity to come back,” Gurciullo said. “I feel like I’ve been through a lot and I can contribute a lot to this office.”

Gurciullo said she has a lot of pride in the community of North Platte.