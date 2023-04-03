Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz on Monday presented county commissioners with the one- and six-year road plan, highlighting the projects slated for the coming year.

The major project, which has been in the works since 1986, is the replacement of the Sutherland North River Bridge. Schultz told commissioners he has high hopes for the project to go to bid in the fall.

Schultz went through the one-year plan in detail because those projects are the county’s top priorities. There are several overlay projects, culverts to be installed to replace older wooden bridges and roads that need stabilization and overlay.

The Sutherland Bridge will be a concrete structure, Schultz said.

“I’ve seen a lot of movement on this project this past year, so I think we’re getting very close to getting the OK to bid the project,” Schultz said. “The last hurdle we’re facing right now is a memorandum of understanding with the Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Roads and ourselves.”

He said the paperwork was in the process of going to the various entities for signatures. “As soon as that’s completed, then we should be getting the OK to get those bids,” Schultz said.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked for more specifics on where the paperwork stood concerning the Sutherland project. He was in his second year on the board when the project was introduced in 1986.

“Is it in review, is it on the supervisor’s desk, do we know?” Hewgley said. “We just get so close so many times before and then there’s a little hiccup.”

Schultz said the latest he got from the Corps of Engineers on Friday was that they had signed the paperwork and it was now in the state’s hands.

After discussing the details of the one-year plan, Schultz briefly addressed the projects on the six-year plan. Second on that list was another project that has been discussed for some time: Eugene Avenue.

Michael Cook, who lives on Eugene, presented his observations as he has done for the past nine years. He said at the 2022 road plan meeting that Commissioner Micaela Wuehler had requested a study pertaining to the road.

“Approximately two months ago, I meet with the current roads superintendent, Mr. Schultz, at his office with Mr. (Brian) Glos in attendance,” Cook said, “and asked to the status of Commissioner Wuehler’s request.”

Cook said Schultz told him that he was not aware of the request and that there was no need to do a study concerning Eugene because it was not part of the one-year work plan.

“I realize that the improvement of Eugene Avenue is going to be a considerable undertaking requiring right-of-way acquisition, improved subgrade, new asphalt and drainage issues,” Cook said. “However, to not provide the information to the commissioners precludes them from making a logical decision as to the needs to improve Eugene Avenue.”

Wuehler explained that as a new board member at last year’s meeting, she did not yet understand the process and said her request was not timely then.

Before concluding his remarks, Cook suggested that the improvements to Eugene might have been addressed with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“It is my belief that the commission is simply delaying any action concerning Eugene Avenue in the hope that the city of North Platte will annex this area,” Cook said, “thereby accepting the need to improve Eugene Avenue and avoid the cost to the county.”

James Copeland of Sutherland spoke about his concerns about deterioration of West North River Road. The 17.5 miles of asphalt road west of Highway 83 is on the six-year road plan.

Eric Seacrest of North Platte spoke to the idea of commissioners' taking the initiative to work with the state and the federal government to add an Interstate 80 interchange west of the city. He said the time is now to begin the process because of the anticipated economic development from the Inland Port Authority near Hershey.

After the public hearing, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the one- and six-year roads plan.

In other action, the commissioners:

• Approved the replacement of the sally door spring on the south side of the detention center sally port at a cost of $7,335. The door weighs 2,000-3,000 pounds and the spring is vital to its operation, said Booker Boyer, building and grounds supervisor.

• Approved a special designated liquor permit for Chuckwagon N Jug LLC for a fundraiser April 15 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

• Approved $350 for additional county website services from Maly Marketing for the Inland Port Authority.

• Approved an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant for $76,220 with details to be discussed by the building and grounds committee in conjunction with Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.

• Authorized Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign a right-of-way application submitted by ALLO Communications, LLC.

• Authorized Woodruff to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.