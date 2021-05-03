 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners approve bid for courthouse remodel
Lincoln County commissioners approve bid for courthouse remodel

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved a $231,600 bid from Wayne Dowhower Construction for the second- and third-floor remodel project at the courthouse.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad also bid the project, at $281,250. Both included alternate bids for exhaust fans and half-inch gypsum wallboard to improve the quality of the project.

The completion date was not set, but a 120-day finish date from the day the project is started was included in the bid specifications.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of 20 in-car cameras for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office through a state contract.

Lt. Dan Newton said it is a great benefit to the county to purchase through the state. The state does the bidding process and selects the best bid.

“Under that, we can go buy whatever item we’re looking for using the state contract,” Newton said.

Normally, the Sheriff’s Office would need to get three competitive bids for any items it was seeking to purchase.

“The state’s already done the process,” Newton said, “so it takes all the legwork out.”

The total cost for the cameras is $161,000.

In other action, the board:

» Approved a bid from Contech Engineered Solutions out of Lincoln, for materials for the O’Fallon Bridge replacement project of $129,272, of which the county is responsible for $58,708.

» Approved a bid from Mountain Truck and Equipment Co. of Longmont, Colorado, for a 2004 Sterling L950 water truck for the Department of Roads for a net cost of $38,950. There were two bids and the second was for a 2007 Peterbilt for $45,000.

» Appointed Ty Lucas to the West Central District Health Department Board of Health as the county’s “spirited individual” for a three-year term.

» Approved a dental benefit option for county employees and authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign application with Ameritas.

» Authorized the sale of obsolete culverts by the Department of Roads.

» Authorized all fees related to distress warrants to be paid out of the general fund.

