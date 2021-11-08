Lincoln County commissioners approve bid for State Farm Bike Trail

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to approve a bid from Level LLC to build the State Farm Bike Trail project.
The low bid was for $259,570.60. Construction will begin in the spring, depending on the weather, with completion expected by July 1.
The bid came in at $42,100 for the three 2022 Ford pickups, with a retail price of $102,600 and a substantial trade-in of two pickups at $60,500.
“We basically got what we paid for the two pickups in 2018,” Sheriff Jerome Kramer said in a phone interview. “So we essentially got free use of the vehicles for 50,000 miles.”
The other bids offered were for a 2022 pickup from Janssen’s for $33,404 for one vehicle with no trade-in and from Jerry Remus for one 2021 pickup for $41,470, no trade-in.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Authorized Vice Chairman Jerry Woodruff (Chairman Kent Weems was absent) to sign the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week grant application for $1,970.
» Approved an application by SWEB LLC for Blakely 2nd Administrative Subdivision to consolidate three lots into one at Campbell Estates.
» Approved an informal bid of $14,215 from Central Restaurant Products for two refrigerators and one freezer for the Lincoln County Detention Center.
» Authorized Woodruff to sign the Loess Canyons Community Wildlife Protection Plan Update.
» Approved an informal bid from Iron Mountain for a 1999 International water truck for the Lincoln County Roads Department. The cost approved was $25,500.
» Set 10:15 a.m. Nov. 29 to receive bids on motor graders for the Department of Roads.
» Tabled action on approval of the 2021 Visitors Bureau Improvement Grant funding requests made by the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor Bureau Advisory Board.