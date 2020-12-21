 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners approve closing courthouse all day on Christmas Eve
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday voted to close the courthouse all day on Christmas Eve.

The board also approved authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the representation letter to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, fiscal year audit.

The commissioners voted to receive and order filed a report by the county Department of Roads on surplus scrap iron.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.

