Lincoln County commissioners approve health department's request for CARES Act funding

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved a request for CARES Act funds for the West Central District Health Department.

The WCDHD request was for $349,224.77. The board approved less than that because there is approximately $291,000 remaining in the CARES account.

Commissioner Chris Bruns’ motion was for the remaining funds in the CARES account.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said all of the expenses listed on the request qualified for the funding. The commissioners gave WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden discretion to prioritize the list for the most efficient use of the funds.

All but two of the expenses were reimbursements to WCDHD for items already paid for including an ultra-cold vaccine travel freezer, air-cooled standby generator and payroll expenses.

The other items not yet expended for are the staff retention strategy and two 2021 Ford vehicles for use by the health department.

The commissioners approved a resolution concerning the redistricting map that evened out the five county districts according to the 2020 Census numbers.