Lincoln County commissioners approve health department's request for CARES Act funding

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved a request for CARES Act funds for the West Central District Health Department.
The WCDHD request was for $349,224.77. The board approved less than that because there is approximately $291,000 remaining in the CARES account.
Commissioner Chris Bruns’ motion was for the remaining funds in the CARES account.
Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said all of the expenses listed on the request qualified for the funding. The commissioners gave WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden discretion to prioritize the list for the most efficient use of the funds.
All but two of the expenses were reimbursements to WCDHD for items already paid for including an ultra-cold vaccine travel freezer, air-cooled standby generator and payroll expenses.
The other items not yet expended for are the staff retention strategy and two 2021 Ford vehicles for use by the health department.
The commissioners approved a resolution concerning the redistricting map that evened out the five county districts according to the 2020 Census numbers.
The target number for each district was 6,935 from a total population of 34,676. District 1 now has 7,076; District 2, 7,267; District 3, 6,804; District 4, 6,883; and District 5, 6,646.
“I did try to draft those in a manner such that if a member of the public did come and pull that resolution,” Volkmer said, “they could take a copy, look at a map and follow my directions and figure out what district commissioner they have.”
Each district’s population must be within 5% of 6,935 residents to meet “one person, one vote” requirements.
The gWorks map kept Hershey and Wallace in District 3, now represented by appointed Commissioner Micaela Wuehler after Bill Henry retired for health reasons.
Jerry Woodruff’s District 5, which lost 4.1% in population, expanded west of U.S. Highway 83 from north of Nebraska Highway 23 to near Lake Maloney.
Woodruff’s district, along with Commissioner Chris Bruns’ District 4, were created three years ago after county voters expanded the County Board from three to five members.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said none of the precincts within the city limits were split in the final redistricting map.
The board approved several State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund applications after approval of the program guidelines.
Amber Kuskie, deputy director of West Central Nebraska Development District, presented the applications to the commissioners.
Funds were approved for the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, $10,000; Salvation Army, $50,000; Grace Ministries Food Pantry, $14,151.20; Hope’s Cupboard Food Pantry, $8,000; and Brady Food Pantry, $1,200.
Several other applications were either denied or tabled for the next round of funding.
In other action, the board:
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by CenturyLink
» Authorized Weems to sign change order No. 7 for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition in the amount of $29,138.42.
» Continued a change order for the Lincoln County Courthouse second- and third-floor bathroom remodel project to gather further information.
» Approved a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety mini-grant application for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.