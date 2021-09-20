 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners approve letter of appointment for treasurer
The Lincoln County commissioners worked through a light agenda at Monday’s meeting.

The board approved a letter of appointment for Alex Gurciullo as Lincoln County treasurer.

A special designated liquor license application submitted by La Casa Del Rios LLC for a wedding reception Oct. 2 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building was approved.

A discussion with Bunny Hinde about the county accepting a portion of Fortune Hill Road was not an action item, but the determination by the board was that the road in question was a private driveway and not the responsibility of the county.

