Lincoln County commissioners approve letter of appointment for treasurer

The Lincoln County commissioners worked through a light agenda at Monday’s meeting.
The board approved a letter of appointment for Alex Gurciullo as Lincoln County treasurer.
A special designated liquor license application submitted by La Casa Del Rios LLC for a wedding reception Oct. 2 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building was approved.
A discussion with Bunny Hinde about the county accepting a portion of Fortune Hill Road was not an action item, but the determination by the board was that the road in question was a private driveway and not the responsibility of the county.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
