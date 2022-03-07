Lincoln County commissioners approve Mid-Continental Restoration bid for exterior coating to the courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners agreed Monday to a contract with Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. for an exterior coating project at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board had tabled the item to ask for further details on the bid, and Commissioner Micaela Wuehler shared that information at Monday’s meeting. The bid came in at $18,300 and has a one-year warranty on the work.

There was concern at the Feb. 28 meeting about discoloring caused by the previous application in 2014.

“(The company) told me this had never happened before,” Wuehler said.

Wuehler reached out to two other companies, neither of which submitted bids.

Mid-Continental said the project would take about two weeks to complete and the plan is to get it done as soon as weather allows. Wuehler hoped the work would be finished before the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the courthouse.

The board voted 3-0 to accept the bid with Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Jerry Woodruff absent.

Cindy Korf, victim witness director, and her assistant Cynthia Rucker presented a National Crime Victims’ Rights Week community awareness project subgrant award proposal to the commissioners.

The application was one of 240 from across the United States, and Korf said it speaks volumes that Lincoln County was one of only 40 to receive the honor.

“They picked us out here in the middle of the country,” Korf said. “They could have chosen Omaha, Lincoln, Denver.”

The commissioners authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign the agreement for $2,000 that will be used to honor the county’s crime victim unit.

“Basically they’re giving us money so we can recognize Lincoln County during National Crime Victims Week,” Korf said. “Here there are crime victims and we’re recognizing service given to them.”

The money will be used to plant a tree and do some landscaping at the courthouse to honor the work done by the county. A ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. April 27 to dedicate the tree, shrubs and plaque.

The commissioners approved the appointments of Troy Merritt, Jerry Jurgens, Michael Cain and Steve Anton to the Veterans Service Committee.

Veterans Service Officer Paul Cooper informed the commissioners he will be retiring soon. He explained the process of finding his replacement and said he was willing to stay on board until someone was hired.

Cooper also offered to train the new person. He said the job was not something one could just walk into without some help.

He also noted that the Veterans Service Committee is looking for more members and said anyone interested can call him at 308-534-4350, extension 4267.

The commissioners scheduled 10 a.m. March 28 to present the county’s 1- and 6-year road plan. There will be a public hearing at that time.

