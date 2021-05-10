Lincoln County Commissioners approve new trail along State Farm Road

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved the North Platte Trails Network’s request to build a trail in the county right of way along the north side of State Farm Road. It would run from about Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Ann Dimmitt, representing the Trails Network, a group of volunteers focused on trail safety, said there are some safety issues along this part of the trail.

“We have a great foundation in Lincoln County, but we have some places where there are holes and there are safety issues,” Dimmitt said.

She said the discussion of this section of the network has been a “hot topic” for a long time.

“There has been a fatality out there, so this is our No. 1 priority,” Dimmitt said.

The new construction would merge the existing trail along the West Central Research and Extension Center with the trail along the east side of Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Dimmitt said most of the estimated $220,000 for the project has been raised. Brent Burklund of TC Engineering described some of the work planned. He also said that all the property owners along that section of trail have been contacted about the project.