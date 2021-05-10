Lincoln County Commissioners approve new trail along State Farm Road

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved the North Platte Trails Network’s request to build a trail in the county right of way along the north side of State Farm Road. It would run from about Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Ann Dimmitt, representing the Trails Network, a group of volunteers focused on trail safety, said there are some safety issues along this part of the trail.
“We have a great foundation in Lincoln County, but we have some places where there are holes and there are safety issues,” Dimmitt said.
She said the discussion of this section of the network has been a “hot topic” for a long time.
“There has been a fatality out there, so this is our No. 1 priority,” Dimmitt said.
The new construction would merge the existing trail along the West Central Research and Extension Center with the trail along the east side of Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Dimmitt said most of the estimated $220,000 for the project has been raised. Brent Burklund of TC Engineering described some of the work planned. He also said that all the property owners along that section of trail have been contacted about the project.
The commissioners also approved a request from the Trails Network to be the governmental entity to sponsor the construction of the trail. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said the project would not create any issues for the roads department.
Burklund said the hope is to complete the bid process in June and have the section constructed by late September.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety mini-grant for the Sheriff’s Office to run from June 16 to 27, during Nebraskaland Days
» Approved an application by Glenn and Alice Chase for a subdivision at 1151 E. Skyline Drive.
» Approved a resolution to annually recognize employee contributions to Lincoln County.
» Authorized Weems to sign the franchise renewal agreement with Charter Communications and adopted a resolution concerning regulations in connection to the cable television franchise.
» Approved a special designated liquor license application by GL Concepts for a wedding reception May 22 at Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
» Accepted a three-tier rate plan for the Ameritas dental program beginning July 1.
» The Board of Equalization approved a confession of judgment regarding the case of First National Bank of Omaha after the bank and the county assessor reached an agreement on assessment of said property.