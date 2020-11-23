 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Commissioners approve purchase of motor graders
Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners approved the purchase of three motor graders on a 4-1 vote Monday.

Bids were submitted by Murphy Tractor and Equipment and Nebraska Machinery Co. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell and her staff selected two bids from Murphy and one from NMC. The total for all three including trade-in was $423,213, which was under the $450,000 the county had budgeted for the purchase.

Commissioner Kent Weems voiced his opposition to the purchases at a meeting Oct. 26, saying the county could delay the purchase a year and use the money to offset the cost of road projects.

In other action, the board:

» Approved four motions concerning the sale of about 20 tons of surplus scrap iron. The obsolete or unusable material is valued at $80 a ton and the commissioners agreed to selling at that price.

» Approved a resolution regarding a change in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield billing cycle.

