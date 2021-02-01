Lincoln County commissioners approve resolutions to move toward refinancing county's jail bonds

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked if there was any advantage for the county to do business with a local entity.

“D.A. Davidson has a history of working with not only the county directly on issuance of bonds,” Grieger said, “but also with all of your local banks.”

Grieger said when the bonds are ready to market, he expects to get first orders from banks with a local presence in Lincoln County.

“It would be our practice to give priority to local banks in the community,” Grieger said.

In other action, salaries for four department heads were given a 1.5% cost of living increase. The noxious weed superintendent, veterans service officer, county highway superintendent and Region 51 Emergency Management director will receive the increase.

“I would say that all four positions have earned and deserve compensation that we feel is appropriate,” Woodruff said. “In the same vein, I think we need to be cognizant of the economic situation we’re in right now.”

Woodruff said with many businesses hanging on by a thread in the community, it would behoove the commissioners to keep that in consideration when making the decision.