Lincoln County commissioners approve resolutions to move toward refinancing county's jail bonds

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved two resolutions taking steps to refinance the county’s general obligation jail bonds, series 2016.
D.A. Davidson and Co. will put together a proposal that could save the county up to $150,000 should interest rates stay constant.
The board authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign the underwriting engagement and disclosure letter with D.A. Davidson, approved a resolution authorizing early redemption of the refunding bonds and approved a second resolution authorizing the issuance of refunding bonds not to exceed $3.6 million.
“The final payment of the bond is scheduled no later than Dec. 15, 2029,” said Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson, “which is currently the final payment date. As discussed last week, we would only be reducing the interest rates and keeping the currently scheduled payment dates in place.”
Grieger said the company would continue to analyze the timing of the sale of bonds and make a final call before scheduling marketing. He said Davidson works with 53 or 54 of the 93 Nebraska counties.
“We have a long history with Lincoln County as well as other issuers throughout the county and we have more experience in Nebraska than any of our competitors currently,” Grieger said. “So I would think that Davidson is in good position to get the county good market execution.”
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked if there was any advantage for the county to do business with a local entity.
“D.A. Davidson has a history of working with not only the county directly on issuance of bonds,” Grieger said, “but also with all of your local banks.”
Grieger said when the bonds are ready to market, he expects to get first orders from banks with a local presence in Lincoln County.
“It would be our practice to give priority to local banks in the community,” Grieger said.
In other action, salaries for four department heads were given a 1.5% cost of living increase. The noxious weed superintendent, veterans service officer, county highway superintendent and Region 51 Emergency Management director will receive the increase.
“I would say that all four positions have earned and deserve compensation that we feel is appropriate,” Woodruff said. “In the same vein, I think we need to be cognizant of the economic situation we’re in right now.”
Woodruff said with many businesses hanging on by a thread in the community, it would behoove the commissioners to keep that in consideration when making the decision.
“All of the people do a good job,” said Commissioner Bill Henry. “I think we need to certainly do a cost-of-living increase.”
Commissioner Chris Bruns echoed Henry’s assertion, and the board approved the increase on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Joe Hewgley voting against.
The current salaries and updated salaries with the cost-of-living increase are:
» Paul Cooper, veterans service officer — 2020: $25.65 hourly, 2021: $26.03.
» Todd Herndon, noxious weed superintendent — 2020: $20.40 hourly, 2021: $20.71.
» Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director — 2020: $54,700 annually, 2021: $55,520.
» Carla O’Dell, highway superintendent — $59,072 annually, 2021: $59,958.08.
After a closed session, the commissioners approved a resolution to rescind the Lincoln County Security Committee. The board said the committee was no longer necessary since the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took over the courthouse security beginning Monday.
Also Monday:
» Architect Lee Davies presented plans for the second- and third-floor courthouse restroom remodel project, and the commissioners approved two of the plan options, one for each floor.
» The board set 10 a.m. Feb. 22 to discuss the one- and six-year road plan.
» The board authorized Weems to sign a contract with Weathercraft for the Lincoln County Courthouse roofing project. Weems said the item was continued from last week to allow for insertion of a performance bond.