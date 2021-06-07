Lincoln County Commissioners approve road overlay project near Lake Maloney

After hearing from homeowners at Fairway Estates near Lake Maloney, the Lincoln County commissioners Monday approved an overlay project for the county’s portion of road at the entry to the development.

Informal bids were sought, and the sole bid of $12,614 from Shelco Asphalt and Paving of Paxton was accepted. The county’s portion of the road is approximately 283 feet.

Originally the county planned to apply a skim coat on the small section of road, but Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said at the June 1 commissioners meeting that residents were asking for an overlay instead.

O’Dell said the skim coat is a thin layer that essentially covers the roadway, while an overlay is 2 inches of asphalt that has a much longer life expectancy.

Shelco will start on the project next week, O’Dell said.

The commissioners also:

» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute fee quarterly excise tax return.

» Approved an application from Willis and Greta Roethemeyer and Mark and Amy Luther for the Prairie View Acres Administrative Subdivision at 8322 and 8448 S. Sagebrush Trail.

» Accepted the proposal submitted by the state auditors for the annual Lincoln County audit at a maximum cost of $20,500. The proposal would cover three years from 2021 through 2023.

