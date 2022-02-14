Lincoln County commissioners approve visitors bureau grant agreement for courthouse celebration

The Lincoln County commissioners directed the county attorney to foreclose on a tax sale certificate during a short meeting on Monday.
The board also authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign the 2022-23 universal grant agreement with the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau for the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary in June.
The commissioners authorized Bruns to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Custer Public Power District.
An agenda item to consider the federal Juneteenth holiday for non-union Lincoln County employees was tabled to gather more information.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
