 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County commissioners approve visitors bureau grant agreement for courthouse celebration
0 Comments

Lincoln County commissioners approve visitors bureau grant agreement for courthouse celebration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln County commissioners directed the county attorney to foreclose on a tax sale certificate during a short meeting on Monday.

The board also authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign the 2022-23 universal grant agreement with the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau for the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary in June.

The commissioners authorized Bruns to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Custer Public Power District.

An agenda item to consider the federal Juneteenth holiday for non-union Lincoln County employees was tabled to gather more information.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News