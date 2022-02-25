Lincoln County commissioners board to consider contracts for visitors bureau brochure distribution

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider approving the 2022 contracts for brochure distribution for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

The brochures are distributed across the state and in surrounding states, displayed in welcome centers and other locations to help draw tourists to the North Platte area. The board will also consider approval of a bid for brochure and rack card printing for the visitors bureau.

In other action, the board will:

» Discuss and consider a contract with Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. for an exterior coating project on the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Discuss and consider proposals from Johnson Controls for hardware and software upgrades (HVAC and smoke control) at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Discuss and consider having a county seal emblem made for the Commissioners Room.

» Hear a presentation by Families 1st Partnership.

» Conduct a Lincoln County employee recognition.

» Go into closed session concerning strategy session regarding pending litigation and to protect attorney client privilege, which is clearly necessary to protect the public interest.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.